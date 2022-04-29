Tie Breaker: Bishop and London go head-to-head for District Title

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — -London starting off hot on defense with Bishop getting caught in a pickle. Out at second.
-Then, the Bishop Badgers answering back on offense from a throw by London to first instead of home.
Bishop's #2 Gabe Garcia brings it home. 1-0 Badgers.
-That would be the only run on the board all night. Badgers #3 Manny Pina seals the deal with the last out.
Bishop takes the title and sends London home with a 1-0 final. Congrats big green!
