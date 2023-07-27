Top Lucha Libre wrestling star coming to town Friday

"El Hijo Del Vikingo" from Mexico's top wrestling promotion is set to hit the ring Friday over at The Valencia.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi is set to welcome a huge Mexican wrestling star to town Friday when the Gulf Coast Wrestling Alliance brings in El Hijo Del Vikingo.

Vikingo is the "Mega Champion" from Mexico's top promotion, Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide. It's one of the biggest draws for the local wrestling promotion in the last 30 years or so, having made several appearances on television with

All Elite Wrestling over the last few months.

Vikingo will be taking on 19-year-old Epydemius Jr. out of Laredo. GCWA owner Ben Galvan says it's a huge opportunity for the young wrestler who comes from a family of wrestlers, much like Galvan himself.

The "Pura Lucha" event will be a 7 PM start tomorrow at The Valencia on Ayers and limited tickets are still available.