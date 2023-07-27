x
Top Lucha Libre wrestling star coming to town Friday

"El Hijo Del Vikingo" from Mexico's top wrestling promotion is set to hit the ring Friday over at The Valencia.
Credit: Gulf Coast Wrestling Alliance
Lucha Libre AAA champion "El Hijo Del Vikingo" will be in town Friday making a special appearance against Eydemius Jr. out of Laredo.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi is set to welcome a huge Mexican wrestling star to town Friday when the Gulf Coast Wrestling Alliance brings in El Hijo Del Vikingo.

Vikingo is the "Mega Champion" from Mexico's top promotion, Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide. It's one of the biggest draws for the local wrestling promotion in the last 30 years or so, having made several appearances on television with
All Elite Wrestling over the last few months.

Credit: Gulf Coast Wrestling Alliance
Vikingo will be taking on 19-year-old Epydemius Jr. out of Laredo. GCWA owner Ben Galvan says it's a huge opportunity for the young wrestler who comes from a family of wrestlers, much like Galvan himself.

The "Pura Lucha" event will be a 7 PM start tomorrow at The Valencia on Ayers and limited tickets are still available.

Dipping into the “sports entertainment” world today. ￼ Went over to talk to Gulf Coast Wrestling Alliance owner Ben Galvan as they get set to welcome in Mexican lucha libre star El Hijo Del Vikingo. It’s a huge get, bringing in the Mega Champ for Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (Mexico’s top promotion), who has also been featured on AEW. More tonight at 6 PM.

Posted by Chris Thomasson at KIII 3News on Thursday, July 27, 2023

