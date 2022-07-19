Treviño singles in first ever All-Star at-bat

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was a night to remember for Coastal Bend natives in the MLB All-Star Game Tuesday in Los Angeles.
Ben Bolt native and former St. John Paul II Centurion Jose Treviño singled in his first at-bat for the American League in the 7th inning. Treviño was mic'ed up for that half inning and for the previous one where he was catching his Yankees teammate Nestor Cortes.
"I can't believe I'm an All-Star man. This is unreal," Treviño said as he came up to the plate. The Yankees' backstop then singled to right on a 2-1 count. "I need that ball. That's my first All-Star hit right there."
Treviño wasn't the only South Texas representative in LA. Refugio native Daniel Firova was an American League coach a member of Dusty Baker's Astros staff. Unfortunately Firova and his fellow Astros coaches were introduced during a commercial.
The American League would go on to defeat the National League 3-2, their ninth straight win in the Midsummer Classic.