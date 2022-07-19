Treviño singles in first ever All-Star at-bat

The former St. John Paul II Centurion was also mic'ed up on the FOX broadcast.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was a night to remember for Coastal Bend natives in the MLB All-Star Game Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Ben Bolt native and former St. John Paul II Centurion Jose Treviño singled in his first at-bat for the American League in the 7th inning. Treviño was mic'ed up for that half inning and for the previous one where he was catching his Yankees teammate Nestor Cortes.

Jose Treviño’s first ever All-Star hit. The baseball has been saved! pic.twitter.com/gC7m5BVDYM — Chris Thomasson - KIII Sports (@ChrisThomasson7) July 20, 2022

"I can't believe I'm an All-Star man. This is unreal," Treviño said as he came up to the plate. The Yankees' backstop then singled to right on a 2-1 count. "I need that ball. That's my first All-Star hit right there."

Treviño wasn't the only South Texas representative in LA. Refugio native Daniel Firova was an American League coach a member of Dusty Baker's Astros staff. Unfortunately Firova and his fellow Astros coaches were introduced during a commercial.

Refugio’s Daniel Firova on the MLB All-Star AL Coaching Staff tonight! The stuff that dreams are made of! Refugio is proud of Daniel and so well deserved! Posted by Refugio Sports Network on Tuesday, July 19, 2022

The American League would go on to defeat the National League 3-2, their ninth straight win in the Midsummer Classic.