CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — McDonald’s revealed that Mackenzie Hermes from Tuloso-Midway High School is among the top basketball talent nominated to take part in the 2020 McDonald’s All American Games.

The list of more than 900 top girls and boys high school seniors from across the country includes more than 100 from Texas.

Alumni of the nation’s premier high school basketball all-star event include Michael Jordan, LeBron James, James Harden, Maya Moore and Candace Parker.

This year’s list of talent includes players from 48 states and the District of Columbia who have been selected by high school coaches, athletic directors, principals and members of the McDonald’s All American Games Selection Committee.

A complete list of 2020 McDonald’s All American Games Nominees is available at mcdaag.com .

The final rosters of the top 24 girls and 24 boys for the 2020 McDonald’s All American Games will be revealed on Thursday, Jan. 23 at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN’s The Jump and also covered at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN’s SportsCenter.

The 19th annual McDonald’s All American Girls Game will tip-off on ESPN2 at 5 p.m. ET Wednesday, April 1 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

The 43rd annual Boys Game immediately follows at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

