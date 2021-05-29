Two Coastal Bend Softball teams head to state championship

The Bishop Lady Badgers and Calallen Lady Cats will play in the state tournament next week in Austin.

BISHOP, Texas — Two Coastal Bend softball teams have punched their ticket to the state tournament.

The number three ranked Bishop Lady Badgers went up against the number 4 ranked Santa Gertrudis Academy Lady Lions over at Cabaniss field for the region final on Saturday.

The lady badgers had to rally behind some clutch hitting and spectacular defense. They won three to one.

“All I know is I’m super proud of the team super proud of the coaches and the community and the staff administrator everyone who backed us I’m just glad that we're going to state we worked hard the girls earned it and I’m just excited I’m really excited,” said Head Coach, Tito Moreno.

Bishop is on to the state tournament next week in Austin. This is will be their first trip to state in softball.

The Calallen Lady Cats are also going to be heading to that state tournament in Austin next Thursday.



They took care of business Saturday with a 14 to 4 win to sweep fourth ranked Boerne. The lady cats heading back to the state tournament a plateau they reached back in 2019.

