Two track stars from Premont head to state meet in Austin

Both of young men plan on winning a state title, though in one race, they will be going up against each other.

PREMONT, Texas — A couple of students who run track for Premont Collegiate High School were given a huge send-off by their peers and community Thursday as they head out to the state meet in Austin. They're making history along the way.

Two young cowboys are heading to the showdown with some of the best track stars in the state.

Teachers and students at Premont got together for a huge rally to wish Mathew Moralez and Jesus Nino good luck in their run for gold. The Premont seniors have been friends since grade school. Both compete in long distance track events and have won the right to compete at the state meet on Friday.

"I have a big passion for it my dedication to the sport is like no other and on and I just enjoy seeing myself go higher and higher and I just want to continue to pursue it," Moralez said.

"We are definitely shooting for gold," Nino said. "You never wanna be comfortable. You always wanna shoot passed a limit and yeah and yeah it definitely means everything to us we've put so much work into it on and off on and off season yeah and yeah it's a great feeling."

Ruben Cantu is the track coach there and said that the district hasn't sent anyone to the state meet since 2005. Both of these young men plan on winning a state title, though in one race, they will be going up against each other.

The two were given a police escort out of town.

Next stop is Austin and the two cowboy track stars are hoping to come back with state titles in hand.

