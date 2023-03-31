UFC analyst Laura Sanko describes her transition from fighter to broadcaster in honor of Women's History Month

Sanko was the first female commentator in UFC history back in February.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Feb. 5, 2023 marked a historical date in the world of mixed martial arts. The 40-year-old Laura "Fancy" Sanko became the first woman to color commentate for the Ultimate Fighting Championship in its 30 years of business.

"To be able to notch out just even this little tiny piece of history, it's incredibly meaningful to me. It's still hard for me to wrap my mind around the fact that I was able to pull this off," Sanko said.

She grew up a karate kid, fought in the amateur ranks and ultimately fought pro under the all-female promotion, Invicta FC. After giving birth to her son, she decided fighting may not be for her anymore, but all she has wanted to do is give back to the sport.

She found her footing doing commentary for Invicta and later on in the Legacy Fighting Championship, which led her up to the big leagues under the UFC promotion. After interviewing fighters, being an analyst at the desk next to former world champions Daniel Cormier and Michael Bisping, Sanko continued to stand out in a room full of legends.

"It was not easy in terms of the the television, the little tips and tricks that people who have been doing that for a few years know what to do and how to do it, how to present well that I had to learn on the fly on live television. I'm sure there's some fun, rough moments that we could go out and find," Sanko said.

Yet throughout the ups and downs, learning the art of broadcast television, Laura still carved out a role for herself, creating history in the worlds biggest mixed martial arts promotion.