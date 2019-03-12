The University Interscholastic League (UIL) has released their cutoff numbers for reclassification and realignment for the 2020-22 school years.
The snapshot numbers sent in by schools in October will determine their classification and realignment for the next two years of academic and athletic extra-curricular activities governed by the UIL.
CONFERENCE CUTOFFS
6A
- Enrollment: 2,220 and above
- Number of Schools: 249
- Number of Schools (Basketball): 249
- Number of Schools (Football): 249
- Number of Schools (Volleyball): 247
5A
- Enrollment: 1,210-2,219
- Number of Schools: 254
- Number of Schools (Basketball): 253
- Number of Schools (Football): 251
- Number of Schools (Volleyball): 253
4A
- Enrollment: 515-1,209
- Number of Schools: 202
- Number of Schools (Basketball): 198
- Number of Schools (Football): 184
- Number of Schools (Volleyball): 198
3A
- Enrollment: 230-514
- Number of Schools: 236
- Number of Schools (Basketball): 236
- Number of Schools (Football): 212
- Number of Schools (Volleyball): 223
2A
- Enrollment: 105-229
- Number of Schools: 200
- Number of Schools (Basketball): 200
- Number of Schools (Football): 190
- Number of Schools (Volleyball): 136
1A
- Enrollment: 104.9 and below
- Number of Schools: 220
- Number of Schools (Basketball): 217
- Number of Schools (Football): 153
- Number of Schools (Volleyball): 118
1A-5A FOOTBALL DIVISION I & II
1A DI
- Enrollment: 59.5 - 104.9
- Number of Schools: 77
1A DII
- Enrollment: 59.4 and below
- Number of Schools: 76
2A DI
- Enrollment: 165.5 - 229
- Number of Schools: 96
2A DII
- Enrollment: 59.5 - 104.9
- Number of Schools: 77
3A DI
- Enrollment: 350 - 514
- Number of Schools: 106
3A DII
- Enrollment: 230 - 349
- Number of Schools: 106
4A DI
- Enrollment: 865 - 1,209
- Number of Schools: 92
4A DII
- Enrollment: 515- 864
- Number of Schools: 92
5A DI
- Enrollment: 1,900 - 2,219
- Number of Schools: 126
5A DII
- Enrollment: 1,210 - 1,899
- Number of Schools: 125
Here's a snapshot of schools in our South Texas viewing area:
5A
CCISD Veterans Memorial - 2,108 enrollment
CCISD Carroll - 1,416 enrollment
CCISD King - 1,549 enrollment
CCISD Miller - 1,219 enrollment
CCISD Moody - 1,631
CCISD Ray - 1,825
Flour Bluff ISD - 1,817 enrollment
Gregory-Portland ISD - 1,343 enrollment
4A
Calallen ISD - 1,187 enrollment
Tuloso-Midway ISD - 1,155 enrollment
West Oso ISD - 617 enrollment
Ingleside ISD - 641 enrollment
Kingsville ISD - 884 enrollment
Sinton ISD - 620 enrollment
3A
CCISD Branch Academy - 274 enrollment
CCISD Collegiate - 422 enrollment
London ISD - 353 enrollment
Falfurrias Brooks Co ISD - 391 enrollment
George West ISD - 332 enrollment
Goliad ISD - 384.5 enrollment
Hebbronville Jim Hogg Co ISD - 317 enrollment
Santa Gertrudis Academy - 367 enrollment
Mathis ISD - 449 enrollment
Odem-Edroy ISD - 276 enrollment
Orange Grove ISD - 509 enrollment
San Diego ISD - 380 enrollment
Skidmore-Tynan ISD - 266 enrollment
Taft ISD - 263 enrollment
2A
Freer ISD - 222 enrollment
Kenedy ISD - 194 enrollment
Port Aransas ISD - 187 enrollment
Premont ISD - 190 enrollment
Refugio ISD - 204.5 enrollment
Riviera ISD - 174 enrollment
Three Rivers ISD - 197 enrollment
To see a full list of Texas schools, click here.
