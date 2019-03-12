The University Interscholastic League (UIL) has released their cutoff numbers for reclassification and realignment for the 2020-22 school years.

The snapshot numbers sent in by schools in October will determine their classification and realignment for the next two years of academic and athletic extra-curricular activities governed by the UIL.

CONFERENCE CUTOFFS

6A

  • Enrollment: 2,220 and above
  • Number of Schools: 249
  • Number of Schools (Basketball): 249
  • Number of Schools (Football): 249
  • Number of Schools (Volleyball): 247

5A

  • Enrollment: 1,210-2,219
  • Number of Schools: 254
  • Number of Schools (Basketball): 253
  • Number of Schools (Football): 251
  • Number of Schools (Volleyball): 253

4A

  • Enrollment: 515-1,209
  • Number of Schools: 202
  • Number of Schools (Basketball): 198
  • Number of Schools (Football): 184
  • Number of Schools (Volleyball): 198

3A

  • Enrollment: 230-514
  • Number of Schools: 236
  • Number of Schools (Basketball): 236
  • Number of Schools (Football): 212
  • Number of Schools (Volleyball): 223

2A

  • Enrollment: 105-229
  • Number of Schools: 200
  • Number of Schools (Basketball): 200
  • Number of Schools (Football): 190
  • Number of Schools (Volleyball): 136

1A

  • Enrollment: 104.9 and below
  • Number of Schools: 220
  • Number of Schools (Basketball): 217
  • Number of Schools (Football): 153
  • Number of Schools (Volleyball): 118

1A-5A FOOTBALL DIVISION I & II

1A DI 

  • Enrollment: 59.5 - 104.9
  • Number of Schools: 77

1A DII

  • Enrollment: 59.4 and below
  • Number of Schools: 76

2A DI 

  • Enrollment: 165.5 - 229
  • Number of Schools: 96

2A DII 

  • Enrollment: 59.5 - 104.9
  • Number of Schools: 77

3A DI 

  • Enrollment: 350 - 514
  • Number of Schools: 106

3A DII 

  • Enrollment: 230 - 349
  • Number of Schools: 106

4A DI 

  • Enrollment: 865 - 1,209
  • Number of Schools: 92

4A DII 

  • Enrollment: 515- 864
  • Number of Schools: 92

5A DI 

  • Enrollment: 1,900 - 2,219
  • Number of Schools: 126

5A DII 

  • Enrollment: 1,210 - 1,899
  • Number of Schools: 125

Here's a snapshot of schools in our South Texas viewing area:

5A
CCISD Veterans Memorial - 2,108 enrollment
CCISD Carroll - 1,416 enrollment
CCISD King - 1,549 enrollment
CCISD Miller - 1,219 enrollment
CCISD Moody - 1,631
CCISD Ray - 1,825
Flour Bluff ISD - 1,817 enrollment
Gregory-Portland ISD - 1,343 enrollment

4A
Calallen ISD - 1,187 enrollment
Tuloso-Midway ISD - 1,155 enrollment
West Oso ISD - 617 enrollment
Ingleside ISD - 641 enrollment
Kingsville ISD - 884 enrollment
Sinton ISD - 620 enrollment

3A
CCISD Branch Academy - 274 enrollment
CCISD Collegiate - 422 enrollment
London ISD - 353 enrollment
Falfurrias Brooks Co ISD - 391 enrollment
George West ISD - 332 enrollment
Goliad ISD - 384.5 enrollment
Hebbronville Jim Hogg Co ISD - 317 enrollment
Santa Gertrudis Academy - 367 enrollment
Mathis ISD - 449 enrollment
Odem-Edroy ISD - 276 enrollment
Orange Grove ISD - 509 enrollment
San Diego ISD - 380 enrollment
Skidmore-Tynan ISD - 266 enrollment
Taft ISD - 263 enrollment

2A
Freer ISD - 222 enrollment
Kenedy ISD - 194 enrollment
Port Aransas ISD - 187 enrollment
Premont ISD - 190 enrollment
Refugio ISD - 204.5 enrollment
Riviera ISD - 174 enrollment
Three Rivers ISD - 197 enrollment

