The University Interscholastic League (UIL) has released their cutoff numbers for reclassification and realignment for the 2020-22 school years.

The snapshot numbers sent in by schools in October will determine their classification and realignment for the next two years of academic and athletic extra-curricular activities governed by the UIL.

CONFERENCE CUTOFFS

6A

Enrollment: 2,220 and above

2,220 and above Number of Schools: 249

249 Number of Schools (Basketball): 249

249 Number of Schools (Football): 249

249 Number of Schools (Volleyball): 247

5A

Enrollment: 1,210-2,219

1,210-2,219 Number of Schools: 254

254 Number of Schools (Basketball): 253

253 Number of Schools (Football): 251

251 Number of Schools (Volleyball): 253

4A

Enrollment: 515-1,209

515-1,209 Number of Schools: 202

202 Number of Schools (Basketball): 198

198 Number of Schools (Football): 184

184 Number of Schools (Volleyball): 198

3A

Enrollment: 230-514

230-514 Number of Schools : 236

: 236 Number of Schools (Basketball): 236

236 Number of Schools (Football): 212

212 Number of Schools (Volleyball): 223

2A

Enrollment: 105-229

105-229 Number of Schools: 200

200 Number of Schools (Basketball): 200

200 Number of Schools (Football): 190

190 Number of Schools (Volleyball): 136

1A

Enrollment: 104.9 and below

104.9 and below Number of Schools: 220

220 Number of Schools (Basketball): 217

217 Number of Schools (Football): 153

153 Number of Schools (Volleyball): 118

1A-5A FOOTBALL DIVISION I & II

1A DI

Enrollment: 59.5 - 104.9

59.5 - 104.9 Number of Schools: 77

1A DII

Enrollment: 59.4 and below

59.4 and below Number of Schools: 76

2A DI

Enrollment: 165.5 - 229

165.5 - 229 Number of Schools: 96

2A DII

Enrollment: 59.5 - 104.9

59.5 - 104.9 Number of Schools: 77

3A DI

Enrollment: 350 - 514

350 - 514 Number of Schools: 106

3A DII

Enrollment: 230 - 349

230 - 349 Number of Schools: 106

4A DI

Enrollment: 865 - 1,209

865 - 1,209 Number of Schools: 92

4A DII

Enrollment: 515- 864

515- 864 Number of Schools: 92

5A DI

Enrollment: 1,900 - 2,219

1,900 - 2,219 Number of Schools: 126

5A DII

Enrollment: 1,210 - 1,899

1,210 - 1,899 Number of Schools: 125

Here's a snapshot of schools in our South Texas viewing area:

5A

CCISD Veterans Memorial - 2,108 enrollment

CCISD Carroll - 1,416 enrollment

CCISD King - 1,549 enrollment

CCISD Miller - 1,219 enrollment

CCISD Moody - 1,631

CCISD Ray - 1,825

Flour Bluff ISD - 1,817 enrollment

Gregory-Portland ISD - 1,343 enrollment

4A

Calallen ISD - 1,187 enrollment

Tuloso-Midway ISD - 1,155 enrollment

West Oso ISD - 617 enrollment

Ingleside ISD - 641 enrollment

Kingsville ISD - 884 enrollment

Sinton ISD - 620 enrollment

3A

CCISD Branch Academy - 274 enrollment

CCISD Collegiate - 422 enrollment

London ISD - 353 enrollment

Falfurrias Brooks Co ISD - 391 enrollment

George West ISD - 332 enrollment

Goliad ISD - 384.5 enrollment

Hebbronville Jim Hogg Co ISD - 317 enrollment

Santa Gertrudis Academy - 367 enrollment

Mathis ISD - 449 enrollment

Odem-Edroy ISD - 276 enrollment

Orange Grove ISD - 509 enrollment

San Diego ISD - 380 enrollment

Skidmore-Tynan ISD - 266 enrollment

Taft ISD - 263 enrollment

2A

Freer ISD - 222 enrollment

Kenedy ISD - 194 enrollment

Port Aransas ISD - 187 enrollment

Premont ISD - 190 enrollment

Refugio ISD - 204.5 enrollment

Riviera ISD - 174 enrollment

Three Rivers ISD - 197 enrollment



To see a full list of Texas schools, click here.

