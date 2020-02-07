UIL wants all schools to suspend summer workouts until July 13

UIL wants workouts to be canceled between July 3-12 in anticipation for the increase in social interaction due to the July 4 holiday.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Interscholastic League (UIL) urged all schools to suspend summer workouts until July 13, the league announced Wednesday.

According to a press release, UIL wants workouts to be canceled between July 3-12 in anticipation for the increase in social interaction due to the July 4 holiday.

Wednesday's announcement is only a recommendation. Schools are not required to cancel workouts.

UIL also said the extra time during the closure will allow schools and districts additional time to make plans to keep students and staff safe during the pandemic.