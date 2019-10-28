The World Series is taking over most of baseball news, but Sunday a few aspiring baseball players took over Whataburger field to show off their skills.

The takeover was for the Under Armour National Baseball Factory tryouts.

The Baseball Factory is an organization that aims to help child athletes reach their full potential. The goal is to help children reach that potential by working on skills, recording workouts and providing recruiters.

Kids who perform well at the tryouts have a chance to play in the All-American game in Chicago.

