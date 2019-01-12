SAN ANTONIO — Frank Wilson, who left LSU in 2016 to succeed Larry Coker as head football coach at UTSA, has been fired.

Wilson led the Roadrunners to their first bowl appearance in his first season, and went 19-29 overall and 13-19 during his four-year tenure at UTSA.

Wilson, 46, received a raise and a contract extension through the 2021 season in the summer of 2017.

Lisa Campos, UTSA vice president for intercollegiate athletics, made the announcement of Wilson's firing in a news release Sunday morning.

“I want to thank Coach Wilson for his efforts on behalf of the football program and the university, and for his commitment to his student-athletes,” Campos said in the release. "As only the second head coach in our history, Coach Wilson continued to build on the foundation of a young football program and we are grateful for his contributions to UTSA.”

Some of the names being mentioned as Wilson's successor include former North Carolina and Southern Miss head coach Larry Fedora, now an offensive analyst under Tom Herman at Texas; Joey McGuire, associate head coach and tight ends coach at Baylor; and Glenn Spencer, defensive coordinator at Florida Atlantic. Spencer was among the finalists for the UTSA job when Wilson was hired.

Other coaches who could be considered are Jason Washington, Texas cornerbacks coach and a MacArthur graduate; Mike Canales, UTEP offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach; and Matt Mumme, offensive coordinator at Nevada.

Frank Wilson, singing the school alma mater after UTSA beat Marshall to become bowl eligible in 2016, went 19-29 in four seasons with the Roadrunners.

Wilson was an assistant coach at LSU for six seasons before landing his first head-coaching job at UTSA, which started playing football in 2011.

The Roadrunners lost to Louisiana Tech 41-27 in their finale on Saturday in Ruston, La., finishing 4-8 for the season and 3-5 in C-USA.

UTSA hasn't won back-to-back games since the first half of the 2018 season. The Roadrunners won three straight to climb to 3-3 last year, but finished 3-9 after losing their last six games.

Wilson's first team finished 6-7 after losing to New Mexico in the New Mexico Bowl. The Roadrunners went 6-5 in 2017, but did not receive a bowl bid.

Wilson led UTSA to its first – and only – victory over a Power 5 conference opponent in 2017 when the Roadrunners beat Baylor 17-10 in Waco.

“While decisions like this are never easy," Campos said in the UTSA news release, “it is important that we take the steps that will help us build for the future and keep UTSA Athletics a vital part of the community.

"There is so much to look forward to as we continue to position our program to compete at the highest level. We will use a search firm and immediately begin a national search for UTSA’s next head football coach.”

Defensive end Marcus Davenport, a Stevens graduate, became UTSA's first No. 1 draft pick in 2018, but the Roadrunners have gone 7-17 since his final collegiate season in 2017.

