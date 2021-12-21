UTSA downed by San Diego State, 38-24, in Frisco Bowl

UTSA's high-powered offense was stymied when it mattered most, and the Roadrunners finish their historic season at 12-2.

SAN ANTONIO — Following a season of many firsts for the UTSA Roadrunners – including their first AP Top 25 appearance and first Conference USA championship – the young program will continue searching for its first bowl-game victory after falling to the San Diego State Aztecs, 38-24, at the 2021 Frisco Bowl Tuesday night.

UTSA scored first with a touchdown pass to De'Corian Clark on the opening drive, and later led 14-7 before San Diego State tied it up with a touchdown pass of its own. The Aztecs later spun a 17-14 halftime advantage into a multi-score lead, and SDSU's stout defense prevented the Roadrunners from scoring at all in the final quarter.

The 'Runners finished with 388 total yards to the Aztecs' 489.

2021 heralded a historic campaign for head coach Jeff Traylor’s team, which had lost just one game all season entering the showdown at Frisco’s Toyota Stadium. But the ‘Runners were unable to ride that momentum to one more victory sans star running back Sincere McCormick, who opted out of the game after declaring for the NFL Draft.

UTSA previously lost at the New Mexico Bowl in 2016 and the First Responder Bowl in 2020.

FINAL: The Roadrunners’ high-powered offense met its match against San Diego State as UTSA’s historic season ended with a 38-24 loss in the Frisco Bowl. https://t.co/yskJDT9NqJ pic.twitter.com/Kol4mJXMex — KENS 5 (@KENS5) December 22, 2021