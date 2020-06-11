UTSA postpones football game against Rice

SAN ANTONIO — UTSA officials have made the decision to postpone Saturday's football game against Rice due to coronavirus-related issues within the program, according to a press release sent out Friday morning.
The game was originally scheduled for Saturday, November 7 in Houston.
In response to the cancellation, Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics, Lisa Campos released the following statement:
"We are certainly disappointed that we have had to make the difficult decision to postpone Saturday's game with Rice. Throughout the pandemic, our top priority has been and will continue to be the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and community. We are extremely grateful to the leadership at Rice University and Conference USA for maintaining an open and understanding line of communication, and we look forward to being able to return to competition safely."
UTSA and Rice will work together with Conference USA to reschedule the game.
