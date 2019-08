CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Veterans Memorial High School assistant coach James Villareal and his wife Elyssa held their gender reveal after their Monday evening football practice.

Villareal went for a field goal kick, and it was revealed that their next child would be a girl.

The upcoming girl will make three-for-three on girls.

The Eagles' team were pumped with the gender announcement.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: