Veterans Memorial Eagles advance to state quarterfinal

This will be Veterans Memorial's second straight trip to the state quarterfinal.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — (Editors note: The photo above is from a previous football game.)

It was a big afternoon over in San Antonio for our two local teams still alive in the 5-A playoffs. Veterans Memorial and Flour Bluff both played Saturday afternoon.

Undefeated Veteran’s Memorial kicked off first facing San Antonio Southwest.

The eagles would fall behind 7-0 early after throwing two first quarter interceptions but it was all veterans after that.

The eagles got big games from senior quarterback Carter Senterfitt and receiver Cameron DeLaPena and scored 55 unanswered points in a 55-7 win.



It will be Veterans Memorial's second straight trip to the state quarterfinal.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.