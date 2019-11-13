CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Find out who punched their ticket to the Regional Final in Tuesday night's Region Quarterfinals.

5A

- Flour Bluff def. Carroll 3-2

*The Lady Hornets will face Alamo Heights in the Region Final

- Gregory-Portland def. Victoria West 3-0

* The Lady Wildcats will face Dripping Springs in the Region Final

3A

- London def. Brownsville Jubilee 3-0

*The Lady Pirates will face Vanderbilt Industrial in the Region Final

2A

- Freer def. San Perlita 3-0

*The Lady Buckaroos will face Thrall in the Region Final