CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Think you got what it takes to lead thousands of people in a crowd and to call out the names of baseball stars?
Well, here’s your chance to show off your loud pipes!
The Corpus Christi Hooks are seeking a new Public Address Announcer for the upcoming baseball season.
Open auditions will be held on Saturday, January 25, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Whataburger Field, located at 734 East Port Ave.
Officials say the auditions will take place on a first-come, first-serve basis.
All candidates must register upon arrival at the Whataburger field, and all candidates must provide a sample script to read over the ballpark PA system.
Qualified candidates must be 18 years of age or older, and must be able to work the Hooks 70-game home schedule, plus other events that take place at Whataburger Field throughout the season.
Finals will be chosen for follow-up, in-person interviews.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Arrests made in Army veteran death of Manuel Prado
- Student expelled from private school after photo with rainbow shirt and cake, mom says
- Father of four fatally shot Wednesday morning in Dallas, police say
- 'Shocking quantity': Plano man found with 18 terabytes of child pornography, authorities say