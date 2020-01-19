CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Think you got what it takes to lead thousands of people in a crowd and to call out the names of baseball stars?

Well, here’s your chance to show off your loud pipes!

The Corpus Christi Hooks are seeking a new Public Address Announcer for the upcoming baseball season.

Open auditions will be held on Saturday, January 25, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Whataburger Field, located at 734 East Port Ave.

Officials say the auditions will take place on a first-come, first-serve basis.

All candidates must register upon arrival at the Whataburger field, and all candidates must provide a sample script to read over the ballpark PA system.

Qualified candidates must be 18 years of age or older, and must be able to work the Hooks 70-game home schedule, plus other events that take place at Whataburger Field throughout the season.

Finals will be chosen for follow-up, in-person interviews.

