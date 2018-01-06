A Texas linebacker may have spilled the beans on the team's starting quarterback.

Thursday night, Texas linebacker Breckyn Hager posted to Instagram Stories while hanging out with quarterback Sam Ehlinger. Longhorns fans might be getting a little insight into who is getting the coveted starting job at quarterback thanks to Hager’s Instagram notation of Ehlinger as “QB1.”

Head coach Tom Herman has yet to confirm if Ehlinger or quarterback Shane Buechele, who shared the starting slot last season, will get the start this fall.

The Longhorn football team started voluntary summer workouts May 29 in Austin.

