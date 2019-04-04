HOUSTON — From building a robot chef to playing in a garage band, the new H-E-B commercials with the Houston Astros are sure to have you laughing out loud.

The Texas-based grocery store chain released three new commercials featuring stars Jose Altuve, George Springer, Carlos Correa and Alex Bregman along with H-E-B President Scott B. McClelland.

The first highlights the Astros' efforts to have meals ready in minutes.

"When life gets crazy, keep it simple. H-E-B Meal Simple gives you hundreds of chef inspired meals ready in minutes."

Tap here to watch it.

The second commercial has former AL MVP Altuve daydreaming about cool things to do with his fellow teammates before being interrupted.

"H-E-B's Natural Meats are 100 percent natural with no antibiotics or added hormones."

Tap here to watch it.

The third commercial has the Astros auditioning for McClelland and team mascot Orbit as pitch men for H-E-B's Creamy Creations ice cream.

"H-E-B Creamy Creations is how the Houston Astros and Texas does ice cream."

Tap here to watch it.

