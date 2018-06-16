Every athlete knows coaches can be tough on you sometimes. Surely, players dream of giving their coaches back some of the tough love they experience every season.

On Saturday, Texas Longhorns football players got their chance to "turn the tables" on head coach Tom Herman.

In a video tweeted by the football program Saturday, you can see a group of Longhorns carrying their coach by his feet and armpits, swinging him back and forth until they ultimately throw Herman into a pool.

WATCH the video here:

"Gotta turn the tables on the boss. @CoachTomHerman making a splash at the Heatwave. #ThisIsTexas #HookEm," the team tweeted.

They say revenge is a dish best served cold... but who knows if the Longhorns' light-hearted revenge was colder than the water Herman was thrown into.

