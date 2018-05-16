No longer does the University of Texas football program have to utter the words, "We want Bama!"

The Longhorns have set dates to play the leading SEC team, The University of Alabama, in 2022 and 2023. According to the University of Texas, the Longhorns will host Bama on Sept. 10, 2022, at the Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium and then travel to Tuscaloosa, Alabama on Sept. 9, 2023, to face off against them on their home turf -- the Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The last time the two teams faced off was in 2010 at the National Championship Game at the Rose Bowl. Bama took the win with 37 points to UT's 21 points. This gives the Longhorns five years to plan their payback!

asset not included because it is a duplicate of primary asset

Another team making a return to faceoff against the Longhorns: Ohio State. The teams both mutually agreed to push back their home-and-home series to 2025 and 2026. The Buckeyes will travel to Austin on Aug. 30, 2025, and the Longhorns will travel to Columbus, Ohio on Sept. 5, 2026. It will be the first time the teams have met since they played against each other at the Tostitos Fiesta bowl in 2009.

© 2018 KVUE