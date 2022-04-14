Whataburger Field set to receive new upgrades as result of new project funding

According to Brady Ballard, General Manager of the Corpus Christi Hooks, the funds from the project application will go towards ballpark upgrades.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi just approved funds for Whataburger Field Capitol Improvements.

The funds came out to around $373,000 and is part of the Small Business Projects application the organization applied for last year.

In total, Whataburger Field received around $700,000, and the approval for the project is a result of what was left over.

According to Brady Ballard, General Manager of the Corpus Christi Hooks, the funds from the project application will go towards ballpark upgrades for fans, players and uniformed personnel.

"There's more females that are umpires, strength and conditioning coaches, field managers, and so what had not been in place in nearly any facility was a locker room specific for those uniform personnel," Ballard said. "That's also where these dollars have gone to as the game continues to change and allow more people into the game, influencing what happens on the field. This piece of what was just approved will be towards the visitors clubhouse. There's a bottom line list of amenities that now have to be provided via our status as an affiliated professional baseball team. This is all required by Major League Baseball."

Ballard adds that the funds will also go toward providing players with proper housing and hotel rooms for far away games.

