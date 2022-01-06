Whataburger Field to host thousands of fans for Sinton-Calallen game

"It is an excess of what we typically really do for a high school game. I think the energy, most everybody from the Hooks games are here for the Hooks".

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The road to state starts right here in Corpus Christi with thousands of fans expected to fill the seats at Whataburger Field.

With that, Brady Ballard, the general manager of Whataburger Field, shared with 3News some do's and don'ts to follow.

"Get here early," Ballard said. "We'll have parking lots open no later than 4:30. We're opening up gates an hour and a half before first pitch so if everybody shows up 20 minutes before first pitch, you're going to be waiting a minute."

From the parking lot to the concourse, Whataburger Field is bringing their whole team of employees in for the Sinton-Calallen game.

This includes law enforcement and EMS personnel.

"We're scaling up in all fashions preparing for that so from our safety protocols to the entry point to as much staffing as we can get on board for this event, we're trying to do all that we can to prepare for those numbers," said Ballard.

Thousands of tickets have been sold already, so residents can expect a full-house. That's why Ballard is adding more security than usual.

"It is an excess of what we typically really do for a high school game. I think the energy, most everybody from the Hooks games are here for the Hooks," Ballard added. "We know there's going to be a nice mix of who everybody's cheering for for these games".

There are metal detectors at the entrance with staff making sure fans following the rules.

"Clear bag policy can be about any bag if it's clear. Otherwise, it's a 16x16, we're going to check all bags. We'll have our signage out front. Don't bring noise makers, that's a prohibited element of our facilities. Just come in and enjoy the game," said Ballard.

First pitch for Sinton and Calallen is set for 7 p.m.

