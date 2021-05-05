Hooks debut new Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits uniform Wednesday night at Whataburger Field

The uniform features orange-and-white-striped uniforms inspired by Whataburger’s iconic table tents, with orange-and-white versions of the Hooks’ Fauxback caps.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Hooks have debuted their new alternate jerseys, the "Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits."

Every Wednesday Hooks' home game, instead of being the Hooks, the team will take the field as the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits to honor the sweet and savory breakfast favorite from Whataburger.

The debut follows the 2020 debut of the Hooks’ Celebrate Whataburger Collection in honor of the restaurant’s 70th anniversary.

The uniform features orange-and-white-striped uniforms inspired by Whataburger’s iconic table tents, while the on-field hats will be orange-and-white versions of the Hooks’ Fauxback caps.

Celebrate Whataburger merchandise, including brand new replica jerseys and hats, are on sale now at cchooks.com/shop.