Where and when to watch the Astros and Braves clash in the 2021 World Series

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For the third time in five seasons, the Houston Astros have advanced to the World Series.
This year's matchup of the Fall Classic will be a clash with the National League Champion Atlanta Braves, an old foe of the Astros from playoff years past.
Each game in the possible seven-game series is set to begin at about 7 p.m., with the final three games being played, if necessary.
Here is a rundown of the games between the Astros and Braves:
- GAME 1: Tuesday Oct. 26, 7:09 p.m. ATL @ HOU
- GAME 2: Wednesday Oct. 27, 7:09 p.m. ATL @ HOU
- GAME 3: Friday Oct. 29, 7:09 p.m. HOU @ ATL
- GAME 4: Saturday Oct. 30, 7:09 p.m. HOU @ ATL
- *GAME 5: Sunday Oct. 31, 7:15 p.m. HOU @ ATL
- *GAME 6: Tuesday Nov. 2, 7:09 p.m. ATL @ HOU
- *GAME 7: Wednesday Nov. 3, 7:09 p.m. ATL @ HOU
*GAMES IF NECESSARY
The World Series will be live on FOX in the Coastal Bend on most cable providers. Below is a list of where you can catch the World Series via cable, satellite, or stream:
CABLE TV LISTINGS
- AT&T U-VERSE - Channel 38
- Grande Communications - Channel 11
- Spectrum - Channel 11
- Suddenlink - Channel 3
SATELLITE TV LISTINGS
- DIRECT TV - Channel 38
- Dish Network - Channel 38
STREAMING OPTIONS
- Fubo TV (with Subscription)
- Hulu + Live TV (with Subscription)
- YouTube TV (with Subscription)
- FoxNow App (with Subscription)
- DircTV Stream (with Subscription)
- Sling TV (with Subscription)