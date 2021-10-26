Where and when to watch the Astros and Braves clash in the 2021 World Series

Here's a list of game times and where you can watch, or stream, the Fall Classic.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For the third time in five seasons, the Houston Astros have advanced to the World Series.

This year's matchup of the Fall Classic will be a clash with the National League Champion Atlanta Braves, an old foe of the Astros from playoff years past.

Each game in the possible seven-game series is set to begin at about 7 p.m., with the final three games being played, if necessary.

Here is a rundown of the games between the Astros and Braves:

GAME 1: Tuesday Oct. 26, 7:09 p.m. ATL @ HOU

GAME 2: Wednesday Oct. 27, 7:09 p.m. ATL @ HOU

GAME 3: Friday Oct. 29, 7:09 p.m. HOU @ ATL

GAME 4: Saturday Oct. 30, 7:09 p.m. HOU @ ATL

*GAME 5: Sunday Oct. 31, 7:15 p.m. HOU @ ATL

*GAME 6: Tuesday Nov. 2, 7:09 p.m. ATL @ HOU

*GAME 7: Wednesday Nov. 3, 7:09 p.m. ATL @ HOU

*GAMES IF NECESSARY

The World Series will be live on FOX in the Coastal Bend on most cable providers. Below is a list of where you can catch the World Series via cable, satellite, or stream:

CABLE TV LISTINGS

AT&T U-VERSE - Channel 38

Grande Communications - Channel 11

Spectrum - Channel 11

Suddenlink - Channel 3

SATELLITE TV LISTINGS

DIRECT TV - Channel 38

Dish Network - Channel 38

STREAMING OPTIONS