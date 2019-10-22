Happy World Series Day, everyone!

Tonight is Game 1 of the 2019 World Series, where your Houston Astros are seeking their second title in three years. (The Astros beat the Dodgers in seven games in 2017 for their first World Series in franchise history.)

Houston faces the Washington Nationals, who are making their first World Series appearance in the franchise’s 50-year history.

Here’s what you need to know about tonight’s game.

First Pitch

7:07 p.m. at Minute Maid Park.

Starting Pitchers

Washington’s Max Scherzer (2-0, 1.80 ERA postseason) vs. Houston’s Gerrit Cole (3-0, 0.40 ERA postseason)

Starting Lineups

Astros

George Springer – CF

Jose Altuve – 2B

Michael Brantley – LF

Alex Bregman – 3B

Yuli Gurriel – 1B

Carlos Correa – SS

Yordan Alvarez – DH

Martin Maldonado – C

Josh Reddick – RF

Gerrit Cole – SP

Nationals

Trea Turner – SS

Adam Eaton – RF

Anthony Rendon – 3B

Juan Soto – LF

Howie Kendrick – DH

Astrubal Cabrera – 2B

Ryan Zimmerman – 1B

Kurt Suzuki – C

Victor Robles – CF

Max Scherzer - SP

You Can Watch the Game

On FS1—or follow to our live blog 😊

PREGAME

How We Got Here

The Astros won the American League West with the best record in baseball, 107-55, while the Washington Nationals clinched a wild card berth with a 93-69 record.

In the postseason, the Astros beat the Tampa Bay Rays in five games in the ALDS, then the New York Yankees in six games in the ALCS on an epic Jose Altuve home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to clinch the series. It’s worth watching again.

For a guy who's 5-foot-6 and was told as a teenager by Astros' scouts he was too small, just look at this determination and power.

Houston Astros' Jose Altuve hits a two-run walk-off to win Game 6 of baseball's American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Houston. The Astros won 6-4 to win the series 4-2. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

AP Images

The Washington Nationals beat the Milwaukee Brewers in a wild card game, before stunning the heavily favored Los Angeles Dodgers in five games in the ALDS. Then, they made quick work of the St. Louis Cardinals—an old National League division rival of the Astros—in the NLCS and swept them in four games.

Head-to-Head

The Astros lead the teams’ head-to-head match-up, 244-207, including a 129-97 record at Minute Maid Park.

Noteworthy

The Astros were 60-21 at home this season and are 5-1 at home in the postseason.

Altuve has reached safely in 20 consecutive postseason games dating back to Game 7 of the 2017 World Series, a franchise record.

Home run buddies: Astros’ George Springer and Carlos Correa have each homered in the same postseason game six times—a postseason record, per STATS.

On this day in 2005, the Astros played in their first World Series game—a 5-3 loss to the Chicago White Sox on the road.

Quoteworthy

“They’re both really good teams. We both have gotten to the World Series: one’s got a ring, one doesn’t.” — Astros manager AJ Hinch on the differences between this year’s team and 2017.

World Series Schedule

Game 1: Tonight, 7:07 p.m., Houston

Game 2: Wednesday, 7:07 p.m., Houston

Game 3: Friday, 7:07 p.m., Washington

Game 4: Saturday, 7:07 p.m., Washington

Game 5*: Sunday, 7:07 p.m., Washington

Game 6*: Tuesday, 7:07 p.m., Houston

Game 7*: Wednesday, 7:07 p.m., Houston

*If necessary

Fast Facts About Your Favorite Astros

Five things you might not know about:

Jose Altuve, including how he often finds himself in the spotlight—but he doesn’t like being there.

Gerrit Cole grew up cheering for this team. Hint: It wasn’t the Astros.

George Springer isn’t the only superstar athlete in his family—just ask his wife and sisters.

Alex Bregman and the reason behind why he wears #2.

Carlos Correa and his proposal heard 'round the world.

Yuli Gurriel and how he got his nickname.

Alexa Is Picking ... Who?

If you're an Astros fan, you might want to part ways with your Alexa this series. The virtual assistant deployed by Amazon admits that while the Astros are statisically favored to win the World Series, she's picking the Nationals.

Throwback Tuesday

Relive the magic of the Astros' 2017 World Series win with KHOU's 2017 Earned History special.

