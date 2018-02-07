From Brazil to South Carolina, couple overcomes immigration struggle in modern-day fairytale

Just blocks from where they had first met more than a year ago, McCoy and Felix were attempting to secure the next chapter of their love story.
“We got there at 6 a.m. and our interview was at 7:20 a.m.” McCoy recalled. “It was horrible waiting. Cia was growing more and more nervous in the line outside.”
The two met with an immigration officer who asked one simple question, how did they meet? Felix told their fateful meeting in one minute, then it was McCoy’s turn.
“Then [Jonny] said, ‘Now I’m going to talk my side of the history,’ and took five minutes to talk to the guy. He closed the thing, signed and dated it, ‘Good luck and congratulations,’” Felix recalled.
After months of painful separation and anticipation, Felix could come to the United States.
“I’m coming!” Felix screamed.
“That’s right, America,” McCoy said. “You just gained a hell of a heart and soul.”
The two remained in Brazil, celebrating together and with Felix’s family until April 12 – the day the two would fly to South Carolina and Cia would put her feet on American soil for the first time. But when the day they had waited for finally came, it was bittersweet.
“She is going to have to say goodbye to her family,” McCoy said. “It’s starting to get extremely real how much she’s actually giving up for me.”
In order to prove her citizenship, Cia can't easily travel home for at least a year once she's landed in the United States. Additionally, under a fiancée visa, she and McCoy must get married within 90 days of her arrival.
McCoy knew moving across the world would be difficult. So, he made sure Felix would feel right at home.
“She has no idea my family is going to meet her [at the airport],” McCoy said. “A quick turnaround of saying goodbye to one family and feeling the love from another one will be very necessary in her transition from one country to another, from one life to another.”
The McCoys did not disappoint.
A crowd, with matching shirts adorning a Brazilian and American flag, awaited Felix and McCoy at the bottom of the elevator as passengers made their way to baggage claim. Their cheers were heard throughout the entire Myrtle Beach airport as Felix and McCoy appeared.
The two had done it. Felix was in the United States, surrounded by love.
“There’s no other way to describe it other than, ‘I told you I would,’” McCoy said. “I told her from the very first time I met her, on the veranda, in downtown Rio, in Lapa, ‘I’m going to bring you to the United States.’ That was the first hour that we met.”
“If you have a true love, you can go through everything no matter what. It can be an immigration thing, different countries, different cities, different states, different families, different way to live. But if you have true love… it’s easy,” Felix said.
“It proves that the American spirit is behind us 100-percent and it is real,” McCoy said. “People do still believe in true love and people still do believe in fairy tales and if you want something hard enough, then you can get it and accomplish it and what more… than love?”
Since coming to the United States, McCoy and Felix have gotten married in a waterfront ceremony officiated by McCoy’s brother.
