CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's a social media feature that's hiding in plain sight: private or direct messaging.

While it can be used to productive activities, Special Agent Heath Hardwick with the Department of Homeland Security said they have discovered more online predators are using it to contact children and teens.

"You really wanna delve into these apps and see what's going on in direct messaging, instant messaging. I also encourage parents that they really need to learn how to use these apps as well," he said.

Hardwick said as technology evolves, children and teens are becoming increasingly tech-savvy and sometimes aren't aware of who is watching or tracking them. The department has found apps that are disguised as calculators where users can secretly communicate, send pictures or browse the web.

"The big thing we tell parents is the cellphone comes with a calculator already on it. So if you see your child's phone with two calculators on it, that's pretty much a tale-tell sign that there's something illegal going on or somehing that they're trying to hide from the parents," Hardwick said.

He urged parents to not only keep track of their parents' pictures and messages but also to check their apps. For all users, he said it's important to think twice before posting anything.

"Once they post that out there, there's really no way to bring that back, it is out there forever and can always be seen and found," he said.

