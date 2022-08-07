The winning artist will see their work on the Google homepage for a day, receive a $30,000 college scholarship and the winner’s school will receive a $50,000 grant.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENTON, Texas — Google announced the 54 submissions for its 14th annual Google Doodle competition and a girl from the Dallas-Fort Worth area was winner from Texas.

The competition started in January, and Google asked students across the U.S. from kindergarten through 12th grade to answer the prompt “I care for myself by…” through their art.

Here is the submission from Texas' winner, Grace Curran from Calhoun Middle School in Denton:

"Sports for all"

This Doodle represents how I care for myself by doing all sorts of sports, doing sports and exercise is a huge part of caring for myself each day, between pushing my body to the limit and working as a team with friends, doing sports feels as fulfilling as a spa.

The 54 submissions selected from each U.S. state and territory will be narrowed down to five national finalists. You can vote for your favorite online here.

The winning artist will see their work on the Google homepage for a day, receive a $30,000 college scholarship and the winner’s school will receive a $50,000 technology grant.

The four national finalists, who do not become the national winner, will have their doodles featured on the Doodle for Google gallery, and receive

A $5,000 college scholarship

Google hardware

Fun Google swag

The judges for the 2022 Google Doodle competition are: Selena Gomez, Elyse Fox and Juliana Urtubey.