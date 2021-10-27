Why you might want to pass on gifting someone the newest iPhone for Christmas

If you're looking for an affordable Apple product that will please, consider AirPods. They have a great price point and will be easy to get this holiday season.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's not even Halloween yet but the holiday shopping season is well underway with people worried they won't find their must-have items due to the ongoing supply chain issues.

If an Apple product is on your holiday list, you might want to consider the best price and availability this year. Apple's wildly popular devices, including the iPad, iPhone and Apple Watch, have become a staple holiday gift. But will they be available?

The latest smartphone, the iPhone 13, is without question, a popular gift. But with a price point of $1,300, it's quite expensive. And it could be even more depending on your wireless carrier.

So if you can't get that special someone an iPhone, what's the next best thing? Consider AirPods.

"They came out with a couple of fun things," Jennimai Nguyen, a tech reporter for Mashable, said. "Among them was the newest generation, the third generation of AirPods. They have a set price point of $179."

AirPods will likely be easier to get, too. Even older versions of AirPods make great gifts. And it's hard to beat that lower price point of just over $100.

If you're on the fence about getting the new iPhone, gift it based on the amount of upgrade you'll be giving someone. The new model has some camera improvements and a better, newer chip. Nguyen says Apple is currently on a "three-year plan" for major upgrades.

"Yes, the camera is better and yes, that chip is new, but they are on this three-year model now, where like every three years you'll get this really big upgrade," Nguyen said. "That's what happened with the 12, and now we are on the 13, so we won't see that huge upgrade for a couple of years now, so it's not the biggest motivation to upgrade."

When there's talk about supply chain issues, Apple gets an asterisk next to its name because experts say the company's supply chain is strong and well thought out. That isn't to say they aren't affected, it's just that they don't feel the pressure as much. So if you're looking to order someone an Apple product, you might want to order now, just to be safe.

If you're having trouble getting the phone, consider those other Apple devices that may not be in such high demand like the latest, greatest iPhone.