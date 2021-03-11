How to avoid Facebook scammers

The FBI urges Facebook users to be mindful of what they post, share and click on because of the increase of scammers on the app.

TEXAS, USA — The FBI is warning Facebook users about what they post, share and click on because of the increase of hackers.

“We probably receive about 1,000 a day of these complaints,” said Paul Davis, FBI Cyber Supervisor.

According to Davis, hackers are mainly looking to gain access to accounts for monetary gain.

"Sometimes it’s just about getting access. Because access can take them farther than just getting social security number or date of birth," Davis said. "Social security number is $1-2 dollars versus a credential theft, meaning your password and username, they're charging upwards of $150 for that."

The FBI wants you to watch for the ads and meme quizzes you scroll pass while browsing. For example, something as simple as clicking on a personality quiz.

"They’ll say enter the last four of cell number and we’ll tell you more about your personality and you're thinking it’s just a funny game," Davis said.

Davis advises users to stay protected by having passphrases rather than just a password.

"We use passphrases, the longer the password the more defense you have against an attack. Think of a song or a name of a play or a favorite book."

Even though users may not lose a ton of money if their account is hacked, they can still lose a sense of privacy.