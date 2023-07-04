Meta expected to unveil Twitter-like app Thursday

A listing for the app, called Threads, is linked to users' Instagram accounts and comes as users are unhappy with the Elon Musk-owned platform's new posting limits.

LONDON, UK — Meta is poised to unveil a new app that appears to mimic Twitter — a direct challenge to the social media platform owned by Elon Musk.



A listing for the app, called Threads, appeared on Apple's App Store, indicating it would debut as early as Thursday. It is billed as a “text-based conversation app" that is linked to Instagram, with the listing teasing a Twitter-like microblogging experience.



“Threads is where communities come together to discuss everything from the topics you care about today to what'll be trending tomorrow,” it said.

Instagram users will be able to keep their user names and follow the same accounts on the new app, according to screenshots displayed on the App Store listing. Meta declined to comment on the app.

Musk replied “yeah” to a tweet from Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey saying, “All your Threads are belong to us,” along with a screenshot from the App Store's privacy section showing what personal information might.

