AUSTIN, Texas — Nearly two dozen Texas local governments have been hit with a ransomware attack, according to the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR).

Travis County has not been affected by the attack, which impacted at least 20 entities across Texas, a spokesperson told KVUE on Saturday.

DIR said on Friday it was coordinating state agency support through the Texas State Operations Center.

DIR, the Texas Military Department and the Texas A&M University System’s Cyberresponse and Security Operations Center will deploy resources to the most critically impacted jurisdictions, with further resources deployed as needed.

“DIR is full committed to respond to this event and proved the necessary resources to bring these entities back online,” the agency said in a statement.

Ransomware attacks have affected several local governments across the U.S. this year, including in Baltimore and Lake City, Fla. In the attacks, hackers demand a "ransom" payment in order to recover existing data and systems.

Any affected local governments are urged to contact their local TDEM Disaster District Coordinator.

