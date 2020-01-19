CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — La Palmera Mall and Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi are partnering with the National Alliance for Hispanic Health and are hosting the National Institute of Health's All of Us Journey.

The National Institute of Health's All of Us Journey is a hands-on exhibit raising awareness about the All of Us Research Program.

This exhibit will be featured at La Palmera mall from January 20 through the 21st and on-campus at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi from January 22 through the 24th.

The All of Us Research Program is an effort to gather data ranging from genetics, environment, health, and lifestyle from 1 million or more volunteer participants living throughout the United States.

All of Us Research Program's goal is to speed up research and improve the health of people living in the U.S.

"Over 38% of the U.S. population consists of racial and ethnic minorities, but estimates place the rate of inclusion in research studies between 2% and 16%. We know one-size-fits-all models do not work since responses to treatment can vary depending on many factors including genetic, background, ethnicity, gender, and lifestyle," said of Dr. Ahmed Mahdy, Vice President for Research and Innovation at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

"The more people who participate the more meaningful and useful the results of the project will be for our community," added Dr. Mahdy.

All of Us Research Program also wants to bring participants and researchers together, that way a responsible return of information is utilized.

This exhibit will also provide information and demonstrate the central role Hispanic communities play to improve the health of future generations.

A summary of data will be accessible for all participants with their own health information, studies, and also other findings that come from the All of Us Research program.

To learn more about the program visit join all of us.org.juntos

All of Us Research Program locations

Address: La Palmera Mall, 5488 South Padre Island Drive

Time and dates: 11 AM to 5 PM Monday and Tuesday, January 20 through the 21st (last enrollment takes place at 4 PM)