Donation from TXU Energy will help plant 400 trees in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hundreds of trees will be planted in Corpus Christi over the next five years thanks to a donation from TXU Energy and TXU Energy GreenBacks SM in partnership with the Texas Trees Foundation.

The partnership is called CommuniTree-CC and will increase the urban tree canopy, city officials said in a press release. The $300,000 donation will be used over five years to plant new trees and increase greenspace throughout City parks and shared spaces.

“Together, we’re creating a more sustainable City for our residents and visitors," said Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo. "Thanks to this donation and our new CommuniTree-CC program, generations of Texans will enjoy a greener, even more beautiful Corpus Christi.”

The first 85 trees will be planted Saturday, April 29 at the Hans & Pat Suter Wildlife Refuge with help from volunteers and community leaders.

TXU Energy GreenBacks SM is a program that gives rebates to businesses by funding energy efficiency and sustainability projects. TXU Energy will follow the Texas Trees Foundation's guidance on what to plant and where, the statement said.

"This includes guidance on ideal species and data-driven analysis, specific to Corpus Christi, on where plantings could reduce the urban heat island effect and increase the urban tree canopy – especially in underserved neighborhoods," the statement said.

Here is the information if you would like to help plant the first round of trees:

Volunteer Information

WHAT: CommuniTree-CC Launch Celebration and Tree Planting

WHERE: Hans & Pat Suter Wildlife Refuge

909 Ennis Joslin Rd. Corpus Christi, TX 78412

WHEN: Saturday, April 29

8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

