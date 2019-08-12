CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Bays Foundation is hosting Mike Wetz with TAMU-CC, HRI, and fellow colleagues will discuss all research efforts on the Baffin Bay Watershed.

Please join the Coastal Bend Bays Foundation at Del Mar Center for Economic Development in room 106.

The doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the presentation will begin at 6 p.m.

Each presenter will briefly discuss all ongoing environmental efforts to refine our understanding of the key stressors affecting Baffin Bay in this monthly Coastal Issues Forum on Monday, December 9th, at the Del Mar Center for Economic Development, rm. 106, 3209 S. Staples, Corpus Christi.

Presentations are as follow:

· Mike Wetz (TAMU-CC, Harte Research Institute) – Overview of the water quality issues affecting Baffin Bay and efforts to improve water quality

· David Felix TAMU-CC Physical & Environmental Sciences) Research to understand nitrogen sources to the bay

· Rocky Freund (Nueces River Authority) Water quality sampling in the Baffin Bay watershed

· Adrien Hilmy CBBEP) Riparian buffer assessment in the Baffin Bay watershed

· Jennifer Pollack (TAMU-CC, Harte Research Institute) Benthic indicators of water quality change

For more information, see their website, Facebook event or call Adriana Reza at 361-882-3439.

WHAT: "Research Efforts on Water Quality and Assessment of the Baffin Bay Watershed”

WHEN: Monday, December 9th from 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

WHERE: Del Mar Center for Economic Development, rm. 106, 3206 S. Staples St.

