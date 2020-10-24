Entomologists vacuum Asian giant hornets out of nest found in Whatcom County

The WSDA Pest Program vacuumed numerous specimens out of the Asian giant hornet nest into a sealed chamber.

BLAINE, Wash. — The first Asian giant hornet nest found in the United States appears to have been successfully removed from a tree in Whatcom County, according to the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA).

Heavily protected crews with WSDA worked to eradicate the nest early Saturday morning. The nest was first discovered Thursday in a tree cavity, about eight feet up, on private property in Blaine. The property owner gave WSDA permission for the nest to be eradicated and for staff to remove the tree if necessary.

WSDA entomologists have spent weeks searching, trapping and using dental floss to tie tracking devices to Asian giant hornets in an effort to find the nest and destroy it.

Crews with the WSDA Pest Program vacuumed the hornets from the tree cavity into large canisters Saturday. The nest was about the size of a basketball and contained an estimated 100 to 200 hornets.

The specimens will be used for research purposes, said Sven Spichiger, an entomologist with WSDA, during a press conference Friday afternoon.

The crews had to wear heavy duty suits to protect themselves from the Asian giant hornets, which can deliver painful stings to people and spit venom, but are the biggest threat to honeybees that farmers depend on to pollinate crops.

The WSDA released video of the capture on its Facebook page and plans to hold a press conference Monday to share more information about the eradication effort.

The Asian giant hornet was first spotted in Washington state in 2019 and since then the WSDA has been on the hunt for the invasive species, which kills bees and takes the bee larvae to feed their own young.

At least 15 Asian giant hornets have been reported in Whatcom County over the last few months. The state has been attempting to locate nests and eradicate the invasive pest.

The WSDA is asking the public to report any Asian giant hornet sightings and is asking residents to pay close attention to the direction of flight, which could help researchers find the location of a nest.

The department asks residents to exercise extreme caution if you see one as their stingers are longer than native bees and hornets, they can sting repeatedly and their venom is more toxic. However, officials said the invasive hornets do not pose a significant threat to humans and pets.