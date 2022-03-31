Fire crews make progress as they enter second night of containment efforts on the 'Borrega' Fire in Kleberg County

The Falfurrias Volunteer Fire Department was one of many spots we found community members stopping by to donate food and water to exhausted firefighters.

KLEBERG COUNTY, Texas — Firefighters are entering night two of battling the Borrega fire, which continues to burn at Thursday night in Kleberg County.

The fire has currently burned close to 46,000 acres of land in Kleberg County, and has spread into neighboring Brooks and Jim Wells Counties.

Kleberg County Judge Rudy Madrid called for a voluntary evacuation of residences on the west side of Ricardo and Riviera Thursday afternoon. In addition the King Ranch gas plant has been evacuated as a safety precaution.

Brooks County Judge Eric Ramos asked residents early Thursday to be prepared with a 'go' bag if the fire continued to grow. So far there has been no call to evacuate.

"Last night (Wednesday) there was a bit of concern with that, with the better weather conditions and work of the firefighters, it's looking much better for us," Ramos said.

The Falfurrias Volunteer Fire Department was one spot we found community members including those with the Methodist Church stopping by to answer the call to help exhausted firefighters by donating snacks and other items.

The same kind of generosity was taking place in Kingsville where the Human Services Department became a hub for donations including much needed water.

"To see the support has been amazing. To know how they are really concerned about what is going on. Last night you could see the glowing of the blaze in the sky. The fire made a turn to the west. We are so happy for the unity that the community has come together.," Operations manager David Garcia said.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.