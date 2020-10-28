Port Aransas Mayor issues disaster declaration, closes beaches to camping due to Hurricane Zeta

The declaration states Hurricane Zeta could impact coastal areas and the City of Port Aransas.

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — The mayor of Port Aransas issued a disaster declaration ahead of Hurricane Zeta's landfall, which is expected in Louisiana Wednesday night.

Though the city is not in the direct path of the storm, the mayor stated coastal areas and the City of Port Aransas may be affected by flooding or other damage from the storm.

Overnight camping will not be allowed on Port Aransas beaches Wednesday night from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. Thursday.

The declaration also activates the city's emergency plan.

Zeta is forecast to strike Eastern Louisiana as a category 2 hurricane this afternoon, early evening. This will be the fifth time Louisiana has been hit by a tropical storm or hurricane this year alone.

