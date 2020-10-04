JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some people are reporting that they've been having strange dreams since the COVID-19 quarantine began, are you one of them?

If so, don't panic. As it turns out, there might be a scientific reason you're having those strange dreams about dancing elephants and remembering them well into the morning.

According to Sleephelp.org, COVID-19 can prompt many forms of worry such as financial concerns or concern for the health of loved ones. In fact, 14-percent of people surveyed said that the fear of contracting COVID-19 themselves had caused them to lose sleep.

According to experts, the lack of quality sleep paired with worry or the feeling of anxiety is a perfect cocktail for off-the-wall dreams.

In addition to a disrupted sleep schedule and increased anxiety, consider taking a closer look at your eating habits. Have you been snacking your way through the quarantine? The National Sleep Board says certain foods can upset your body and wake you up throughout the night, which in turn, can cause you to remember your vivid dreams more accurately.

However, most of these are just theories. There's really no clear cut answer as to why people are reporting a spike in weird dreams.

InStyle interviewed Robert Bosnak, a psychoanalyst and past president of the International Association for the Study of Dreams, who said: "It’s impossible to know whether people are actually dreaming more vividly, or if they’re dreaming just as much but sleeping more lightly."

