Is the Coastal Bend close to reaching herd immunity? Here's what one health official says

Dr. Surani warns that every time someone is infected with COVID-19, up to eight or nine other people could also be infected.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With vaccinations rates up, the number of cases and hospitalizations from the coronavirus continues to fall. However, we are still far from herd immunity.



According to heath officials, the fewer people that get the shot, the longer it will take to reach herd immunity.

Resident medical expert Dr. Salim Surani said originally health officials were looking at about 70-percent of the population vaccinated to achieve that goal. Additionally, Surani said the Delta variant has raised that threshold.

"We are looking somewhere close in the range of 90-percent of people who need to be having an antibody response either through infection or the vaccination," Surani said. "So that Delta variant has become a game changer because of the high transmission."