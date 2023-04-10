Here's how to make a pinhole box for safe solar eclipse viewing

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi is buzzing with excitement as the annular solar eclipse is expected to give residents a spectacular show in the sky on Oct. 14.
The best way to view the eclipse is with NASA-approved solar viewing glasses but there are other ways to see the eclipse safely. Here's how to make a solar eclipse pinhole box, which can be a fun project for the whole family.
You will need
- A box (can be a cereal box, shoe box, any small box works!)
- Aluminum foil
- White paper
- Tape
- Scissors
How to make the box
- Trace the bottom of the box of cereal on a piece of paper and cut the paper out.
- Tape it to the inside of the bottom of the box; the white bottom will make seeing the sun a little bit easier.
- Cut two holes into the top of the box. Keep one hole just big enough for your eye to see through.
- Wrap the other hole with aluminum foil and poke a hole through it. The sun will shine through this side; you will be able to see it through the other side - the open viewing hole.
- Turn your back to the sun, and let it shine through the poked hole.
Annularity in Corpus Christi at about 11:55 a.m. and will last about 5 minutes, but a partial eclipse will be viewable from about 10:26 a.m. to 1:38 p.m.
