Space Week coming to Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Join the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and history for a week’s long adventure into space! Each day will have a different theme and activities, leading up to the big Eclipse Extravaganza event on Saturday. Learn about celestial navigation, aeronautical engineering, and the future of space travel through hands on STEM activities for all ages! Click here to learn more.
Monday: Celestial Navigation. Learn how the constellations help explorers navigate on Earth and in Space by making edible constellations and sundials.
Tuesday: NASA and the Moon. Discover how the NASA scientists got us to the moon! Design and create your own lunar lander, then stick around for our evening Distinguished Lecture Series about Corpus Christi's history with NASA.
Wednesday: Our Solar System and What’s Out There. Learn more about the planets of our solar system, as well as other phenomena like black holes, nebulas and more with live planetarium show from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Create a paper plate solar system and a galaxy in a jar.
Thursday: Mars and the Future of Space Exploration. Learn all about the red planet and the robots exploring the region. Design your own planetary rover with pasta, and see water rocket demonstrations.
Friday: STEM Fun Friday. All the best activities from the week!
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Uber now allows teen accounts in South Texas for rides, food delivery
- Angelica Hernandez resigns as first assistant to Nueces County D.A.
- Rockin' K Farms celebrates 10 years of fall festivities
- Here's when the next Starlink satellites will be visible over Corpus Christi
- Corpus Christi restaurant 3rd best place to eat in Texas, Yelp says
- District attorney Mark Gonzalez resigns to run for US Senate against Ted Cruz
- Here's when you can watch the 2023 solar eclipse over Corpus Christi
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.