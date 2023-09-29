Space Week coming to Corpus Christi

Explore different cosmic themes in your own backyard especially with a solar eclipse on the way!

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Join the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and history for a week’s long adventure into space! Each day will have a different theme and activities, leading up to the big Eclipse Extravaganza event on Saturday. Learn about celestial navigation, aeronautical engineering, and the future of space travel through hands on STEM activities for all ages! Click here to learn more.

Monday: Celestial Navigation. Learn how the constellations help explorers navigate on Earth and in Space by making edible constellations and sundials.

Tuesday: NASA and the Moon. Discover how the NASA scientists got us to the moon! Design and create your own lunar lander, then stick around for our evening Distinguished Lecture Series about Corpus Christi's history with NASA.

Wednesday: Our Solar System and What’s Out There. Learn more about the planets of our solar system, as well as other phenomena like black holes, nebulas and more with live planetarium show from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Create a paper plate solar system and a galaxy in a jar.

Thursday: Mars and the Future of Space Exploration. Learn all about the red planet and the robots exploring the region. Design your own planetary rover with pasta, and see water rocket demonstrations.

Friday: STEM Fun Friday. All the best activities from the week!

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!