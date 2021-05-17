A Supermoon Eclipse is on the way May 26!

The final full week of May will include a neat display for stargazers. Here's what you need to know about the Supermoon Eclipse.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — While not as rare as the fabled solar eclipse, a lunar eclipse still presents the chance for some awe in the night sky. Combine that with a supermoon, and the end of May is lining up an event worth seeing.

A supermoon occurs several times a year when the full moon coincides with the period the moon is closest to the earth. A lunar eclipse takes place when the moon passes through the earth's shadow, placing the earth between the sun and the moon.

On May 26th you may be able to see both here in West Michigan, though sunrise may make things a little less impressive.

The total lunar eclipse itself will only last 15 minutes, but the partial eclipse before and after totality will last around 90 minutes in each direction.

Here's when you need to head outside to catch a glimpse in West Michigan!

(All times are on the morning of May 26.)

Partial Eclipse Begins: 5:45 a.m.

Total Eclipse Begins: 7:11 a.m.

Peak Totality: 7:19 a.m.

Total Eclipse Ends: 7:26 a.m.

Partial Eclipse Ends: 8:52 a.m.

If you happen to catch a photo of the eclipse, make sure you send it our way! You may end up seeing your picture on air or on our social media channels!

Meteorologist Michael Behrens

