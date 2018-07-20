KINGSVILLE, Texas (Kiii News) — Kingsville motorists will need to avoid a stretch of 19th Street Friday as water crews work to repair a broken water main.

According to the Kingsville Police Department, as of 11 a.m. Friday 19th Street between East Kleberg Avenue and East King Avenue. They estimate the closure will last about three hours long as crews repair the water main.

3News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

