CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was just after 11:45 a.m. when a 3-vehicle accident occurred at Rodd Field Road and South Padre Island Drive.

A cement truck, a dump truck , and a SUV all collided right off the access road. A rescue team was on scene, but there were no life-threatening injuries reported.

Traffic was reportedly backed up in the surrounding area.

An investigation into the cause of the accident is underway. 3News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.