A 58-year-old man was killed in a crash Saturday evening on the 1600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Dallas, police said.

Walter Moore was sitting in a wheelchair around 6 p.m. Saturday when the crash happened. He had stopped in the left lane of the street when he was hit by a car in the intersection, according to police.

A 36-year-old man driving eastbound in the left lane of the road hit Moore, police said.

Moore was taken to Baylor Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

