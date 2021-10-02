An update on the road construction in Corpus Christi

Many Corpus Christi roads are under construction, but when will they be complete? Here’s the latest update.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dozens of Corpus Christi roads are under construction. Everhart, Airline and Rodd Field are just a few of the roads where Corpus Christi drivers have noticed a lot of construction going on for months.

“Our crews have paved more than 40 miles in streets over the last 8 months,” said Director of Public Works, Richard Martinez.

The big question many are wondering is when will all this construction be done?

“Ayers just got started, Rodd Field’s just about 50 to 60 percent complete, Airline just got started, Ocean is about 40 percent complete,” said Martinez.

Martinez says that one project that close to being done is Everhart.

“So, if you look at Everhart from Holly to SPID that project is getting pretty close to completion,” said Martinez.

Although we’re seeing some of these projects get closer to the finish line, there’s more.

“So, Burnette, Waco, Brookside, Beckworth. Florida,” said Martinez.

Florida Avenue is just one of those many projects the city has planned for the next five years.

“So, Florida is a residential street reconstruction and those residents have been waiting a while to get Florida done,” said Martinez. “So, Florida from Kostoryz to Normandy that’s under construction right now and that’s a total rebuild.”

The ongoing road construction is all part of $61 million worth of street improvements approved in the city’s 2020 bond.

Martinez says there’s still a lot more work to be completed down the road.

“We wanna make sure we’re not causing any issues for drivers, but I will say be patient with us we’re trying to get these roads in better condition,” said Martinez.

In the meantime all we can do is be patient.

