Police chase ends with fiery crash in Laredo

LAREDO, Texas — The Laredo Sector Border Patrol and the Texas Department of Public Safety made several arrests after a fiery car collision in south Laredo on August 16.

Authorities from the Laredo South Station were looking for a suspicious vehicle on U.S. Highway 83.

After locating the vehicle near Magana Hein Road, DPS attempted to stop the vehicle, however, the vehicle failed to yield to authorities and headed north on Cuatro Vientos Boulevard.

Minutes after the chase, the vehicle collided with another car resulting in a rollover at the intersection of Lomas Del Sur, according to border patrol officials.

But the chase didn't end there.

After attempting to flee the scene, the driver and passengers were quickly arrested after some help from the sky with an airplane from the border patrol.

Authorities also stated that the people were from various countries ranging from Mexico, Honduras, and Guatemala.