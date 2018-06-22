Demolition crews got to work tearing down the Nueces Bay Boulevard bridge Friday as part of the New Harbor Bridge Project.

Traffic is being diverted to make way for the demolition, and unfortunately drivers are going to have to deal with even more major road closures as the $800 million project continues.

The intersection at I-37 and Nueces Bay Boulevard closed on Wednesday and will remain closed for the rest of the month. Crews will reduce both north and southbound lanes of Nueces Bay Boulevard to one lane so they can take down the bridge.

The lanes should re-open again Monday, July 2.

